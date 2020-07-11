Morgan Stanley Purchases 388,822 Shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) by 131.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

