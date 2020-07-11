Morgan Stanley Sells 522,495 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 522,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.34% of Global Partners worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Partners stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $322.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 27,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $266,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

