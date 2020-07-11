Morgan Stanley Sells 81,740 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.30% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 202.3% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

