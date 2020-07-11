MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Cut to $76.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

