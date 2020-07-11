MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa cut its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,400 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in MSG Networks by 276.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 710,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after purchasing an additional 521,509 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 250.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 83,627 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 36.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 8.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSG Networks news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,533 shares of company stock valued at $485,596. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $539.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. MSG Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.89 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

