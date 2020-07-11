Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 1.2%

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.43 and last traded at $54.68, approximately 25,498,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 17,423,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $179,850,000.00. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nikola stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

