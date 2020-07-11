Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 30,546 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 48.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CKPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 34,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,725,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 211,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 2,175.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $105.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 949.53%. On average, analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

