Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,484 Shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of BG Staffing worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 120,556 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in BG Staffing by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BG Staffing by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in BG Staffing by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 319,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 110,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.78 million.

In other news, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 10,000 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,322.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $97,089 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BG Staffing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered BG Staffing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.