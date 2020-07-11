Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,592 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of First Financial Northwest worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 30.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 44.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

FFNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Ralph C. Sabin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $46,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,745.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.52. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

