Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 259.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hookipa Pharma worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 711.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hookipa Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $38,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $224.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 333.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

