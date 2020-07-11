Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 2,500 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,710 shares of company stock valued at $60,764. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBI stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

