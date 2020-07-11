Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. Omega Healthcare Investors reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.23.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 800 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $285,189.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,212,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $91,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,771,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,717 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after buying an additional 901,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

