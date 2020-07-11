Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

