Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 111.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 381,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Astronics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 548,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 63,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,952,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 332,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Astronics alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby purchased 4,100 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $35,998.00. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATRO. BidaskClub lowered Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ATRO opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $39.29. The company has a market capitalization of $297.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $157.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.