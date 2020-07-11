Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,226 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBC shares. BidaskClub cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of LBC opened at $8.85 on Friday. Luther Burbank Corp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,270.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.