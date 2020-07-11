Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $254,000 Stake in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,285 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PCSB Financial worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PCSB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $11.32 on Friday. PCSB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $12.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.