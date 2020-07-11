Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 121,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.91. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($6.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($5.05). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.