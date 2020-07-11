Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,286 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 82.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S.A. Total acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.22.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $4.40 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

