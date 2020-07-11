Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 10,418 Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,418 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Cadiz worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadiz by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadiz by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cadiz by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cadiz by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

CDZI opened at $10.32 on Friday. Cadiz Inc has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cadiz Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

