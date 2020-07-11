Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.21

Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 72925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

Pascal Biosciences Company Profile (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pascal Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pascal Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.