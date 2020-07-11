Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 757,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 481.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 197,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 15.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.74 million, a P/E ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 59.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $10,664,759.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

