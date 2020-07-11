PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $135.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $134.46 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 130,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

