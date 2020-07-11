Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.09% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PIRS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 217,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4,050.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 414,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 404,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

