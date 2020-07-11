Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Pilgrim’s Pride’s have lagged the industry in the past three months it is likely to gain momentum in the near term. The company’s net sales increased year over year in the first quarter of 2020. Results were backed by higher sales in the United States and European operations. Also, the company is gaining from growth in the Prepared Foods unit. Moreover, Pilgrim’s Pride continues to gain from expansion in the fresh foods space. However, the company has been facing weak macro conditions in Mexico, which is disrupting consumer spending and lowering demand in the region. Further, chicken prices were lower than seasonal expectations in the region during the first quarter. Apart from this, higher feed costs are concerns. Incidentally, Pilgrim’s Pride’s cost of sales rose 15.6% in first-quarter.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

PPC opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPC. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 140.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

