ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PRA has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $734.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ProAssurance by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

