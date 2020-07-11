QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,010,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,005 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,073,000 after purchasing an additional 194,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3,374.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,266,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 679,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $190,387.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $129,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $1,027,441. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST opened at $10.18 on Friday. QuinStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a market cap of $537.71 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

