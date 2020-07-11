Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,040,783 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 207,350 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 25,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 64,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

NYSE:RF opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.