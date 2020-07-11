Robert Brent Murphy Sells 25,000 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,183,250.

Robert Brent Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

On Thursday, April 30th, Robert Brent Murphy sold 4,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total transaction of C$75,152.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Robert Brent Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total value of C$57,834.00.

TSE SEA opened at C$25.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Seabridge Gold Inc has a one year low of C$7.37 and a one year high of C$25.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of -147.78.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.