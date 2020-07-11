Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.06

Shares of Routemaster Capital Inc (CVE:RM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 82035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

About Routemaster Capital (CVE:RM)

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016. Routemaster Capital Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

