Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 7,292 Shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $12,230,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSE:WIW opened at $11.04 on Friday. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

About Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

