Royal Bank of Canada Buys 214,113 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 416.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $10.09 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.48 million, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 57.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Deno purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

