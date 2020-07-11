Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $123,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,392 shares of company stock worth $2,197,043 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLEX. Cfra reduced their target price on Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

