Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000.

Get Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Recommended Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.