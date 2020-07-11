Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 27,698 Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOF. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

About Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

