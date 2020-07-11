Royal Bank of Canada Raises Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,833 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,534,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,101,412 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,270,000 after purchasing an additional 251,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 543,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 151,034 shares in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUV opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

