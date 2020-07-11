Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RYAAY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

RYAAY opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.32. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

