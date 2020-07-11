Sandford D. Smith Sells 13,176 Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 13,176 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $349,295.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CYTK opened at $25.50 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

