SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEAS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $15.15 on Thursday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.09). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.