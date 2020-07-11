SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 61.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

