Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $43.96 on Friday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $54.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 10.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 119,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $5,626,339.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,838,601 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

