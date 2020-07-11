Shoshana Shendelman Sells 15,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $482,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,313,898.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $5,337,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 845,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,385 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 531,481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $11,113,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 1,033.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 308,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 281,688 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

