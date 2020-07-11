Shoshana Shendelman Sells 15,000 Shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,704,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $482,550.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $30.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. Research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 65.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,212 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 332,691 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 885.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 591,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 531,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

