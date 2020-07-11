Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.30.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 407,400 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,145,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 27.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,587,913 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after acquiring an additional 345,960 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth about $4,298,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,577,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

