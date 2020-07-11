Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading 1.4% Higher

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.92, approximately 119,389 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,175,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SVM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

