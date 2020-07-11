SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Receives $5.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in SM Energy by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in SM Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.