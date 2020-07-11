Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOHU. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Sohu.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

SOHU opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market cap of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.88. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts forecast that Sohu.com will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 1,409.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 314.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sohu.com by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

