Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $242,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

Shares of HBAN opened at $8.51 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

