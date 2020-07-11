Spirit of America Management Corp NY Reduces Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,139 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,698,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,607,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,947,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after purchasing an additional 437,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

APLE stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.04. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.39 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.