Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,327 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 208,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chimerix by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Chimerix stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.95. Chimerix Inc has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 923.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Chimerix Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

