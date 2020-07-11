Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,385,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 240,759 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 586,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 240,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 507.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,506,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,220 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 317,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 30,483 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

MNK opened at $2.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $202.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.77.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $665.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.07 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

